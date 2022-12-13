B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 32,963 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 100.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,661 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,963 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $56,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,454,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $54,479,000 after buying an additional 26,445 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 10,531 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 35,998 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Intel by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,514,895 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $396,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.98. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KGI Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

