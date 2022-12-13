B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $127,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 338,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at about $989,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,701,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 75,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 36,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its position in Unilever by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 69,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.34. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $54.35.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

