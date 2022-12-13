B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $112,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 39,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 222,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,695,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.58.

Shares of MDT opened at $79.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.46. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.83 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.47%.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

