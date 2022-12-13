B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 691 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.4% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $376,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Alphabet by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 3,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 3,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Cowen cut their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.77.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $93.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.42 and a 200 day moving average of $105.89. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.