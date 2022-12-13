B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Takes $36.08 Million Position in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 73,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,082,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 93.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the second quarter worth about $1,537,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the second quarter worth about $27,000. 48.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ontrak, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to health plans and other third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

