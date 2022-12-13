Balancer (BAL) Price Tops $6.04

Balancer (BAL) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Balancer token can currently be bought for $6.04 or 0.00034093 BTC on major exchanges. Balancer has a market capitalization of $277.39 million and approximately $8.68 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001967 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.80 or 0.00512338 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $905.11 or 0.05107059 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000222 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,379.96 or 0.30356306 BTC.
Balancer Profile
Balancer’s genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 54,052,766 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,922,389 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance.
Balancer Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.