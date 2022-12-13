Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.56.

Several research analysts have commented on BLDP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ballard Power Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 66.4% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth $63,000. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of BLDP opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $13.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.44 and a quick ratio of 13.65.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.94 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 182.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.