Baltic International USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BISA) Short Interest Update

Baltic International USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BISA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Baltic International USA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BISA remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Tuesday. Baltic International USA has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

About Baltic International USA

Baltic International USA, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to investigate and acquire a target company or business seeking to become a publicly held corporation. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

