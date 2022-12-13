BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Cuts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 130,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after purchasing an additional 169,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.15. 42,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,404,672. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

