BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Decreases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 626.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Shares of KO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.25. The stock had a trading volume of 163,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,106,838. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.22. The firm has a market cap of $277.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.