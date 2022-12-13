BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Decreases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 626.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola
In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of KO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.25. The stock had a trading volume of 163,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,106,838. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.22. The firm has a market cap of $277.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola (KO)
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.