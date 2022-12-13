BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Has $28.14 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,631 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 16.7% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $28,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.53. The company had a trading volume of 307,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,614,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.50. The company has a market cap of $442.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

