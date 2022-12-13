BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 737,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,408,000 after acquiring an additional 81,630 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.90. 290,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,827,520. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $51.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.88.

