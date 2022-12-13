BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.4% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 19,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $227.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.38. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $310.35.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

