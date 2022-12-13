BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 387,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,589,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 52.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,527. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.85. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $183.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

