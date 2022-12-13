Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Equities researchers at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arcellx from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Arcellx from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Arcellx to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcellx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Arcellx Stock Performance

Shares of ACLX opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.26. Arcellx has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $29.15.

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

Arcellx Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,493,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcellx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,360,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Arcellx by 11,875.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 58,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

