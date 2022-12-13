Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank Of America (Bofa)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) was downgraded by Bank Of America (Bofa) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Desjardins cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

BMO stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.82. 555,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,992. The stock has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

