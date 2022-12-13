Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given a C$88.63 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) has been given a C$88.63 target price by equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BNS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$82.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.9 %

BNS traded down C$0.62 on Tuesday, hitting C$67.57. 1,636,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,416,200. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$67.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$73.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.50 billion and a PE ratio of 8.43. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$63.19 and a 12-month high of C$95.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

