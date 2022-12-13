Barclays Raises Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $146.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DRI. Wedbush boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $147.81.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $144.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.82 and its 200 day moving average is $129.16. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $155.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

