Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BBDC has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Barings BDC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded Barings BDC from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Barings BDC stock opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $941.38 million, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36. Barings BDC has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $11.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 331.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in Barings BDC by 3,008.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

