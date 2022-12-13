Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the November 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTDPY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 449 ($5.51) to GBX 388 ($4.76) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 530 ($6.50) to GBX 490 ($6.01) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($10.24) to GBX 462 ($5.67) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.67.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Stock Up 2.6 %

Barratt Developments stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 16,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,539. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29.

Barratt Developments Increases Dividend

Barratt Developments Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.5455 dividend. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th.

(Get Rating)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.