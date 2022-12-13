BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.92

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

BCE Stock Down 0.2 %

BCE stock opened at C$63.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$57.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88. BCE has a 12 month low of C$55.66 and a 12 month high of C$74.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$61.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$63.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$66.16.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

