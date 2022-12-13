BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.92

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2022

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

BCE Stock Down 0.2 %

BCE stock opened at C$63.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$57.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88. BCE has a 12 month low of C$55.66 and a 12 month high of C$74.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$61.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$63.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$66.16.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

Dividend History for BCE (TSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.