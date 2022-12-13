Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Down 4%

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) shares fell 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 47,495 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,483,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Beauty Health to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 11.68 and a quick ratio of 10.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Beauty Health had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $88.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beauty Health by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,514,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,964,000 after acquiring an additional 830,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Beauty Health by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,778,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,300,000 after acquiring an additional 423,084 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Beauty Health by 8.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,020,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,742,000 after acquiring an additional 407,849 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its stake in Beauty Health by 9.9% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,071,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000,000 after acquiring an additional 365,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Beauty Health by 24.3% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,368,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,719,000 after acquiring an additional 659,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

