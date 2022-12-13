Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 223.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $82,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 104,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,382,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $323,692,000 after acquiring an additional 81,714 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 620,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,265,000 after purchasing an additional 25,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $254.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

