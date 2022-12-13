Beldex Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $128.54 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0433 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $128.54 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.37 or 0.07477427 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00034743 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00077646 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00054571 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00023867 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001420 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.