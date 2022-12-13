Bell Copper (CVE:BCU) Shares Down 10.3%

Shares of Bell Copper Co. (CVE:BCU – Get Rating) dropped 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 13,025 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 139,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Bell Copper Trading Down 10.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.87 million and a PE ratio of 13.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.20.

Bell Copper Company Profile

Bell Copper Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for copper and molybdenum deposits. It has interests in the Perseverance project that covers an area of approximately 14,100 acres; and the Big Sandy project that comprises approximately 5,733 acres of mineral tenures located in northwestern Arizona.

