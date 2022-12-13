Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Benchmark Electronics has raised its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Benchmark Electronics has a payout ratio of 27.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

Benchmark Electronics stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.68. 193,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.99. Benchmark Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $771.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.15%. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Benchmark Electronics will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 30,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $866,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,442.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

