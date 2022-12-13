BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP) Stake Raised by BancFirst Trust & Investment Management

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% makes up about 1.8% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BANFP traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.75. 254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85.

Get BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% alerts:

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.