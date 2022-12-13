BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.76) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.99) to GBX 2,300 ($28.22) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.99) to GBX 2,250 ($27.60) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,913.20.
BHP Group Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $63.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.91 and its 200-day moving average is $55.31. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $79.66.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
