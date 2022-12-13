BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.76) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.99) to GBX 2,300 ($28.22) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.99) to GBX 2,250 ($27.60) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,913.20.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $63.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.91 and its 200-day moving average is $55.31. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $79.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,449 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,248 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 150.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,259 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 193.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

