BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.99) to GBX 2,300 ($28.22) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.76) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.99) to GBX 2,250 ($27.60) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,913.20.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The company has a market capitalization of $93.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BHP Group

BHP Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 262.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

