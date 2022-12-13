BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.99) to GBX 2,300 ($28.22) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.76) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.99) to GBX 2,250 ($27.60) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,913.20.
BHP Group Stock Performance
Shares of BHP stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The company has a market capitalization of $93.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BHP Group
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
