Biconomy (BICO) Trading Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

Biconomy (BICO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Biconomy token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001925 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Biconomy has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. Biconomy has a total market capitalization of $81.79 million and $11.74 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Biconomy Token Profile

Biconomy was first traded on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 247,519,903 tokens. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Biconomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

