Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,350

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,550 ($19.02) to GBX 1,350 ($16.56) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BYLOF. HSBC raised Big Yellow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays began coverage on Big Yellow Group in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued an overweight rating for the company.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Big Yellow Group Stock Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS BYLOF opened at $13.75 on Friday. Big Yellow Group has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $23.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average of $14.64.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.