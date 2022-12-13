Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Short Interest Down 78.6% in November

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

BFLBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised Bilfinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. AlphaValue downgraded Bilfinger to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

OTCMKTS BFLBY remained flat at $5.99 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87 shares, compared to its average volume of 671. Bilfinger has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

