Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives $112.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.65.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $125.25 to $104.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $92.50 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $137.50 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $117.50 to $111.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $82.98 on Tuesday. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $130.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $269.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 26.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

In other Bio-Techne news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $65,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,804.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 22.0% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

