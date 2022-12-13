BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BioSyent Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BIOYF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.16. 1,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,681. BioSyent has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86.

BioSyent Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 2.12%.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

