Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) Short Interest Update

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the November 15th total of 145,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biotech Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIOT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the second quarter worth $176,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $302,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Biotech Acquisition by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 22,034 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biotech Acquisition alerts:

Biotech Acquisition Price Performance

Biotech Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 52 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,411. Biotech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88.

Biotech Acquisition Company Profile

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.