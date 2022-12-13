Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Lowers Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in MetLife by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in MetLife during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 307.7% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

MetLife Stock Up 1.4 %

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $73.18 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $77.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.77 and a 200 day moving average of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.