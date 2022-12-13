Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Reduces Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE CLX opened at $149.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.68 and its 200 day moving average is $141.60. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 144.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $135.33.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

