Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 1,235 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,090 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. FedEx comprises approximately 1.4% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,950,795,000 after acquiring an additional 98,022 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,045,530,000 after acquiring an additional 196,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $556,512,000 after purchasing an additional 78,183 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on FedEx from $192.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FedEx from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $177.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

