Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 1,235 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,090 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. FedEx comprises approximately 1.4% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,950,795,000 after acquiring an additional 98,022 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,045,530,000 after acquiring an additional 196,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $556,512,000 after purchasing an additional 78,183 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on FedEx from $192.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FedEx from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.92.
Insider Activity at FedEx
FedEx Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $177.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
