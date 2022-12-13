Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 1,525 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,413,000 after acquiring an additional 786,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,562,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,594,000 after acquiring an additional 743,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in General Mills by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,662,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,165,000 after purchasing an additional 126,490 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

General Mills Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $86.84 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $87.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

