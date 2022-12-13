Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $180.72 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $227.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.04.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

