Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Trims Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 2.1% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Intel by 201.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630,363 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average of $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.