Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Cap Reaches $24.96 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $24.96 million and $94,261.70 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00119066 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00219604 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005686 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00041805 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00053970 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000331 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.