Bitcoin SV (BSV) Hits Market Cap of $911.91 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $911.91 million and approximately $87.87 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $47.37 or 0.00265349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,852.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.47 or 0.00618793 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00049935 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000649 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,250,520 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
