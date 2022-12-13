BitShares (BTS) Price Hits $0.0096 on Major Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 13th. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $28.71 million and $1.60 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009181 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00024763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005406 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001942 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007560 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,774,155 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

