Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Short Interest Down 53.3% in November

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDIMF traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 0. Black Diamond Group has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $207.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07.

Black Diamond Group ( OTCMKTS:BDIMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.51 million during the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 8.36%.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

