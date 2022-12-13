BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.25.

BL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

BlackLine Stock Up 4.7 %

BL opened at $69.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. BlackLine has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $107.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $134.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.73 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.49%. Equities research analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,101.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $227,868.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,932.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,953 shares of company stock valued at $470,591 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter valued at about $360,716,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 98.1% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,120,000 after buying an additional 941,030 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 275.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after buying an additional 524,773 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter valued at about $28,466,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 33.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,386,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,511,000 after buying an additional 347,980 shares during the period.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

