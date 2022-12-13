BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (CII) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $1.01 on December 30th

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.0059 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $12.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 66.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of CII stock opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 146.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 586,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 22,928 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

