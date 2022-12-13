BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (CII) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $1.01 on December 30th

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.0059 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $12.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 66.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of CII stock opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (CII)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.