BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Lessened by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,560,768,000 after purchasing an additional 275,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,279,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,855,383,000 after purchasing an additional 138,542 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,737,701,000 after purchasing an additional 294,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,945,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,184,803,000 after purchasing an additional 30,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $703.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackRock Price Performance

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $709.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $661.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $652.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $933.06. The stock has a market cap of $106.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 53.79%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

