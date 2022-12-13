BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

BKT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,505. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKT. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.