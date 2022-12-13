Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BIGZ)

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $15.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93.

Get Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter worth $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter worth $126,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the first quarter worth $132,000.

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.